Coronavirus in Panvel: Now, PMC to seal only floor not entire building in containment zones

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come up with a revised policy for declaring an area a containment zone. Now, the civic body will seal only the floor in which a positive case of COVID-19 is found earlier, the civic body used to seal the whole building even if one positive case was found on any floor of the building.

The civic body will also depute ward officials of the respective ward to ensure that all norms of a containment zone are followed on the floor.

The PMC had issued a circular on August 14 wherein it had not changed the earlier norms to declare an area a containment zone and sealing a building. However, residents and housing societies opposed the civic body’s move and they sought to change. As per the housing societies, a whole building cannot be sealed for one COVID-19 positive patient. Actually, the civic body is emphasizing on home quarantine and treatment of asymptomatic corona positive.