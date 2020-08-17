Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 240 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally cross 21,000-mark as of August 17

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on August 17, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 21,140 as 240 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, five more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 511. On Monday, 470 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,503.

Notably, 17,126 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 81%. Reports of 709 patients are pending as of now.