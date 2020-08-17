Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation rises to 9,255 as of August 17

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on August 17, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 9,255 as 72 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 238. Till now, 7,636 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,381.

As per the update on August 17, 177 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 82.51 percent.