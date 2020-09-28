Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of active COVID-19 cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe as of Sept 28 as released by PMC

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on September 28, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 18,793 as 188 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 416. Till now, 16,514 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,863.

As per the update, 257 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 87.87 percent.

Here is the list of area-wise active cases as issued by PMC on September 20:

Kalamboli - 373 active cases

Kamothe - 402 active cases

Kharghar - 492 active cases

New Panvel - 423 active cases

Panvel - 146 active cases

Taloja - 27 active cases

Total active cases - 1863