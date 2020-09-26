Panvel’s mortality rate dips to 1.86%

Despite witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) mortality rate has dipped in the last one month to 1.86 per cent. However, its overall mortality rate since the outbreak stands at 2.25 per cent.

In the previous month, a total of 7,118 COVID-19 cases were reported under the civic body’s jurisdiction, of which 133 people died. It’s mortality rate stood at 1.86 per cent.

As on August 25, the total number of cases reported is 10,538 and 266 patients have succumbed to the infection, pegging the mortality rate at 2.52 per cent.

As present, the total number of cases under PMC is 17,656 and 399 people have died, pegging the mortality rate at 2.26 per cent.

In the last one month, around 7,000 positive cases were reported, which is around 70 per cent of the total positive cases recorded a month ago in the city. A senior official from the PMC said that the mortality has come down due to timely tracing, testing, and treatment. “We have ramped up our testing facilities and contact tracing reach. This has proved successful in controlling the mortality rate,” said the official, adding that since there are more tests being conducted, more people are being detected with the infection. “There is no need to worry if the number of cases rises, as we have an adequate arrangement,” said the official. However, he warned that people must not stop taking necessary precautions. “Wearing masks and avoiding gatherings is a must to curb the spread of the virus,” said the official.

Meanwhile, under Mission Break the Chain, the civic body stressed on tracing, isolating, and treatment with the aim to control the mortality rate in the city. The effort brought results and, despite the rise in the testing, the overall mortality and positivity rate have come down sharply.

According to an official, around 200 to 250 positive cases of COVID-19 are reported every day. “People who reside in Panvel go to Mumbai and Thane for work. It is not easy to control positive cases. It is people who have to take all the necessary precautions while stepping out of their homes,” added the official.