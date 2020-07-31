Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 398 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 15,385 as of July 31

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 31, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 15,385 as 398 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, seven more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 418. On Thusrday, 249 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 4,602.

Notably, 10,365 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 67 percent. Reports of 2892 patients are pending as of now.