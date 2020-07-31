Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation reaches 6,628 as of July 31

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Jully 31, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 6,628 as 121 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities is at 165 in the city. Till now, 5,157 people were discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,306.

As per the update on Jully 31, 210 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 77.81 percent.

Reports of 19 patients are pending as of now.