Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation reaches 6,507 as of July 30

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Jully 30, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 6,507 as 164 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities is at 160 in the city. Till now, 4,947 people were discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,400.

As per the update on Jully 30, 210 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 76.03 percent.

Reports of 47 patients are pending as of now.