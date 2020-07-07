Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC and PMC take strict measures as COVID-19 cases reach 7,115

However, this decision did not go well with citizens as they claimed that it is very difficult to store milk for 10 days. “We know most of the delivery boys had gone to their native villages and now shops have fewer delivery boys. Now, home delivery will take three to four days and people cannot store milk for four days,” said Ragini Patil, a resident of Kharghar.

Similarly, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has also stopped over to counter sell from departmental stores like D mart and Reliance Fresh. However, home delivery is allowed by these stores.

In fact, the civic body took action against six shops across the city including at Centre One mall in Vashi. In the last three days, the civic body collected Rs 2,22,800 as fine for not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. “We have registered an FIR against shops in Centre One mall in Vashi for selling other items secretly on the pretext of selling essential commodities,” said an official from Vashi ward office. He added the shops were booked under section 188 for violating the lockdown norm. Even, the Koparkhairane and Turbhe ward offices took similar actions against 2 shops in each area.

Meanwhile, on the third consecutive days, the number of positive cases has come down under the NMMC jurisdiction. on July 7,115 positive cases reported. Similarly, under the PMC area, 90 positive cases reported. As part of mass screening, the civic body screened around 1,03,959 from 37841 houses in containment zones in the last 7 days.

On Tuesday again, zone 2 of Navi Mumbai police took action against 392 violators.

Meanwhile, the NMMC installed down the pipeline for Oxygen supply to COVID-19 Hospital at CIDCO Exhibition Center from Wednesday. There are 483 oxygen beds at the COVID Hospital, having a total capacity of 1183. “In order to supply oxygen to the patients with adequate pressure, apart from the pipeline, a liquid plant has also been set up,” said a senior civic official. Earlier, oxygen gas was being supplied from the gas cylinder.