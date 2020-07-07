Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation issues new lockdown rules, here are services allowed

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and frequent violations of social distancing norms, Panvel Municipal Corporation has decided to impose more restrictions within its limits from July 6 to July 14.

As per the new circular released by PMC on Monday, only the essential services will be allowed to operate in the city from July 6 to July 14.

New lockdown rules issued by PMC are as follows:

Essentials like groceries, fruits, vegetables, bakery products, eggs, meat, fish - Will remain open but only home delivery is allowed - From 9 am to 9 pm

Dairies - Will remain open - From 5 am to 10 am

Chemists shops - Will remain open - Shop owners can sell medicines only - They will have to ensure that the customers follow physical distancing norms - From 9 am to 9 pm - 24/7 chemist shops will remain open 24 hours

Flour Mills - Will remain open - From 9 am to 5 pm

Restaurants and kitchen - Will remain open only for take away/ parcel - From 10 am to 10 pm

Amidst a sudden rise in coronavirus positive cases, both the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), as well as the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), had decided to re-impose lockdown in its jurisdiction for 10 days starting from July 3 night.