Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation issues new lockdown rules, here are services allowed

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and frequent violations of social distancing norms, Panvel Municipal Corporation has decided to impose more restrictions within its limits from July 6 to July 14.
As per the new circular released by PMC on Monday, only the essential services will be allowed to operate in the city from July 6 to July 14.
New lockdown rules issued by PMC are as follows:
Essentials like groceries, fruits, vegetables, bakery products, eggs, meat, fish
- Will remain open but only home delivery is allowed
- From 9 am to 9 pm
Dairies
- Will remain open
- From 5 am to 10 am
Chemists shops
- Will remain open
- Shop owners can sell medicines only
- They will have to ensure that the customers follow physical distancing norms
- From 9 am to 9 pm
- 24/7 chemist shops will remain open 24 hours
Flour Mills
- Will remain open
- From 9 am to 5 pm
Restaurants and kitchen
- Will remain open only for take away/ parcel
- From 10 am to 10 pm
Amidst a sudden rise in coronavirus positive cases, both the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), as well as the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), had decided to re-impose lockdown in its jurisdiction for 10 days starting from July 3 night.
