Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC and PMC see 88% recovery rate; 92% in Taloja alone

There is good news in Navi Mumbai as the recovery rate from COVID 19 infection has crossed 88 percent in both Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area. The number of active cases has also come down in the last week.
Under the NMMC area, the total number of COVID 19 positive cases is 37,056 of which 32,657 has cured with an 88.12% recovery rate. similarly, under the PMC area, the total number of positive cases is 19491 of which 17245 have cured with an 88.52% recovery rate.
Even the active cases under the PMC have come down to 1805 which was over 2200 around a week ago. Similarly, the NMMC area has around 3400 active cases which were 3700.
According to officials from NMMC, the reason for the increase in the recovery rate is due to an increase in the medical infrastructure and timely testing. The civic body set up created multiple oxygen supply facility at COVID Care Centre and tied up with Dr D Y Patil Hospital for the availability of ICU beds and ventilators. At present, the NMMC conducts around 3000 tests per day including RT-PCR and Antigen.
Even the PMC has ramped the testing facility in its jurisdiction. At present, the recovery rate is around 88.56 % and the mortality is just 2.21%. Taloja under the PMC has a maximum recovery rate of 92.57%. In the last one month, the mortality rate of Panvel was around 1.8%.
Despite control in positive cases, the NMMC administration has decided to take strict action against violators of COVID 19 norms. The civic chief had made a surprise visit at APMC after complaints that social distancing norms are not followed. The civic body will depute a team at the market complex that basic COVID 19 norms are followed.
