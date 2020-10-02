Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC and PMC see 88% recovery rate; 92% in Taloja alone

There is good news in Navi Mumbai as the recovery rate from COVID 19 infection has crossed 88 percent in both Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area. The number of active cases has also come down in the last week.

Under the NMMC area, the total number of COVID 19 positive cases is 37,056 of which 32,657 has cured with an 88.12% recovery rate. similarly, under the PMC area, the total number of positive cases is 19491 of which 17245 have cured with an 88.52% recovery rate.

Even the active cases under the PMC have come down to 1805 which was over 2200 around a week ago. Similarly, the NMMC area has around 3400 active cases which were 3700.