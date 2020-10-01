Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Lockdown extended till Oct 31; latest list of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, and Nerul by NMMC

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on October 1, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 37,056 as 383 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.
Moreover, four more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 754. On Thursday, 332 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,645.
Notably, 32,657 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 88 percent. Reports of 1,236 patients are pending as of now.
Here is the full list of containment zones in Navi Mumbai as of October 1:
Belapur
Trimurti Sadhan Darawe gaon
Vishal Pride, Plot no 59, Sector 50
Nerul
Deepsagar housing society, Sector 19
Flat no 758, Sector 20
Nerul Shivshakti apartment , 94/7, Sector 10
Vashi
Vashi Gaon, Sector 31, Plot line Shivtar Tower
Prathna Plot 48, Sector 28
Sanpada
Mahaveer Amrut Society, Sector 19, Sanpada
Neevara society, Sector 3
Airoli
Omkar Society, Sector 10
Digha
Dattkrupa (Anbhule Niwas) Apt, Bindmadhav Nagar
