Mumbai

Updated on

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Lockdown extended till Oct 31; latest list of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, and Nerul by NMMC

By FPJ Web Desk

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Lockdown extended till Oct 31; latest list of containment zones in Vashi, Turbhe, Belapur and Nerul by NMMC
Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Lockdown extended till Oct 31; latest list of containment zones in Vashi, Turbhe, Belapur and Nerul by NMMC
File Image

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on October 1, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 37,056 as 383 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, four more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 754. On Thursday, 332 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,645.

Notably, 32,657 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 88 percent. Reports of 1,236 patients are pending as of now.

Here is the full list of containment zones in Navi Mumbai as of October 1:

Belapur

  1. Trimurti Sadhan Darawe gaon

  2. Vishal Pride, Plot no 59, Sector 50

Nerul

  1. Deepsagar housing society, Sector 19

  2. Flat no 758, Sector 20

  3. Nerul Shivshakti apartment , 94/7, Sector 10

Vashi

  1. Vashi Gaon, Sector 31, Plot line Shivtar Tower

  2. Prathna Plot 48, Sector 28

Sanpada

  1. Mahaveer Amrut Society, Sector 19, Sanpada

  2. Neevara society, Sector 3

Airoli

  1. Omkar Society, Sector 10

Digha

  1. Dattkrupa (Anbhule Niwas) Apt, Bindmadhav Nagar

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in