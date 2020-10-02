Navi Mumbai: NMMC kicks off preparation for Swachh Survekshan 2021 by unveiling 'Mahatma Gandhi Chasma and Charkha'

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) kicked off the preparation of Swachh Survekshan 2021 by unveiling “Mahatma Gandhi Chasma and Charkha” made of scrap.

The local body tried to convey the message of 'Reduce, Reuse and Recycle' to make the city clean and green. The NMMC has also decided to get the first rank in the upcoming cleanliness survey in 2021.

Mahatma Gandhi's spectacles and charkha will symbolize sustainable recycling from waste, said civic chief Abhijit Bangar while unveiling the monument at the civic headquarter in Belapur on Friday.

Navi Mumbai jumped four positions from the previous year’s ranking and bagged the third position in the annual survey of cleanliness, Swachh Survekshan 2020. The civic chief also remembered the last six years journey of cleanliness as “Six Years of Cleanliness is Incomparable”.

Bangar said that this is the fact that Navi Mumbai has always been at the forefront of implementing several innovative projects that others have emulated. “This has happened due to the cleanliness-conscious citizens and the conservancy workers who clean-up the city daily,” said Banagr, adding that the contribution of NGOs and social organization involved in the sanitation work is remarkable.

Jaspal Singh Naol from Globalgreen Innovators who made the Mahatma Gandhi Chasma and Charkha said that there is a need to focus on recycling and reusing, instead of dumping waste at landfills. “We need to aware people, and focus is to minimize the waste go to the dumping ground,” said Naol.

In the Cleanliness Survey 2020, out of six cities in the country received a 5-Star rating for being a garbage-free city, Navi Mumbai was the only city in Maharashtra state to achieve this feat. In addition, the city also received 'ODF Plus Plus Rating'.

A total of 4242 cities across the country participated in the 'Cleanliness Survey 2020', and Navi Mumbai was adjudged as the 'Third cleanest city in the country' and the first cleanest city in the state of Maharashtra. Out of total 6000 marks, Navi Mumbai had scored a total of 5467.89 marks. The marks were based on the parameters like citizen feedback, direct observation, certification for garbage and open defecation free (ODF),

The use of technology and a hundred percent garbage lifting helped the NMMC to achieve the feat. The city generates around 700 MT garbage per day. The household waste is segregated into wet and dry at source and transported in vehicles fitted with RFID chips for proper monitoring of waste transportation. In addition, many societies, industries, hotels, industry groups, which generate a large amount of waste every day, have implemented wet manure projects on their premises.