Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of NMMC reaches 8,072 as of July 7

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai reached to 8,072 as 115 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits NMMC on Monday.
Moreover, eight more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 260. 159 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals on Monday, taking the number of active cases to 3,067.
Notably, 4,745 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 59 percent. Reports of 260 patients are pending as of now.
