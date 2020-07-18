Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of NMMC reaches 11,138 as of July 18

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 18, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 11,138 as 352 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, 10 more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 340. 256 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,810.

Notably, 6,988 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 63 percent. Reports of 379 patients are pending as of now.