Coronavirus Horror Tale: COVID-19 positive woman raped in Navi Mumbai in quarantine centre

A 40-year-old woman was raped at a quarantine centre in Navi Mumbai on the night of July 16, the Panvel Police said, as quoted by ANI.
The victim is COVID-19 positive and thus she was kept in the quarantine centre in Navi Mumbai.
Police officer from Panvel police station, Ashok Rajput said that the case has been registered after the incident.
