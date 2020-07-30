Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 30

With 1,058 patients being discharged from hospitals on Thursday, the number of recovered persons in the city went up to 86,385, the BMC said.

Mumbai's recovery rate is now 96 per cent, it added.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases declined to 9.93 per cent and the average doubling rate improved to 75 days, it added.

The civic authority said that there are 20,211 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, though the tally of positive cases crossed over 1.13 lakh.

According to the civic body, 735 new suspected patients admitted to the city hospitals.

The civic body has done 5.16 lakh COVID-19 tests so far. On July 28, it had conducted over 11,000 tests, the highest in a day since COVID-19 outbreak.

The first COVID-19 patient was found in the city on March 11 and the BMC had started conducting tests from February 3.

Here is the ward-wise breakdown of positive cases in Mumbai issued by BMC as of July 29.