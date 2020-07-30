Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 360 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 14,987 as of July 30

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 30, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 14,987 as 360 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, four more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 411. On Thusrday, 362 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 4,460.

Notably, 10,116patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 67 percent. Reports of 289 patients are pending as of now.