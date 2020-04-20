Coronavirus in Mumbai: Virtual training for Mumbai’s fitness lovers during lockdown

Mumbai: As nationwide lockdown has been enforced until May 3 in a bid to control soaring cases of coronavirus, suspending mass gathering everywhere, including gym, which forced fitness trainers to pull up their socks and shift focus on virtual gym sessions.

Interestingly, so far everyone was familiar with virtual classrooms, which became popular and considered as the new era in education pattern. At such a time, with lockdown in place, the same concept is being embraced by fitness trainers to sustain in market, especially in this critical situation, where people's jobs are at stake.

Libin Mathew, a Mumbai-based freelance fitness trainer and winner of muscle mania India 2016, who is currently training actor Ashmit Patel via virtual training, said, "Learning by going to gym or getting training through online doesn't make any difference if the person's goal are clear that he/she wants to lose fats and gain muscles by using their body weight." Mathew so far has seven clients to whom he is training through virtual session.

Mathew further said, "Right now from the perspective of staying fit and building strong immune system it very important to start doing some activity why because as due to lockdown people are at home they cannot even go even out for jogging.

While generally people say due to office work they do not get time to attend gym or go for morning walk, but now in this lockdown they can develop a healthy lifestyle. So once the lockdown is lifted they will continue doing some kind of exercise."