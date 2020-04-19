Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Spain death toll breaches 20,000

Brazil reports over 6,000 COVID-19 cases
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 36,000 with the death toll standing at over 2,340 according to the country's Health Ministry. Brazil registered 2,917 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,599 according to the ministry's Saturday data. The coronavirus death toll in the country currently stands at 2,347.
COVID-19: Spain death toll breaches 20,000
The COVID-19 pandemic continued to hit Europe, as more deaths were registered on Saturday in the continent, especially in those worst-affected countries. Spain became the second European country to have over 20,000 deaths after Italy, while fatalities in France and Britain passed 19,000 and 15,000 respectively. Across Europe, over 1.08 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and some 97,200 deaths have been reported so far, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Xinhua reported.
