Coronavirus in Mumbai: Thousands of migrants board trains to leave city; cases rise to 17,512 in the city

On Friday evening, many of the migrant workers stranded in Mumbai amid the coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown left for home.

According to an NDTV report, thousands of people had queued up in four lengthy parallel lines at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as they waited to board special trains to go home. The Indian Railways incidentally is running "shramik special trains" that will ferry these migrants workers back to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other distant states.

In recent times, there have been a spate of incidents where migrants, after finding themselves stranded far away from home, had opted to walk back home. Several people have also passed away as they walked thousands of miles back home.

As the lockdown came into effect on March 25, many of these migrants had found themselves without jobs, and soon after, without any money to sustain themselves.