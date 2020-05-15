Coronavirus in Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium to be converted into a COVID-19 quarantine facility

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has on Friday directed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to hand over the Wankhede Stadium in the city and it will be used as a COVID-19 quarantine facility, reported The Hindu.

The iconic cricket stadium, located in Churchgate, hosted the 2011 Cricket World Cup Final in which India lifted the coveted trophy by defeating Sri Lanka.

Earlier, the Mumbai Cricket Association had donated Rs 50 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 50 lakhs through BCCI to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund towards the fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken a programme of massive augmentation of hospitals beds, officials said on Friday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inspected a huge 1,000-plus bed COVID Care Centre-2 that has come up at the NESCO Complex in Goregaon suburb.