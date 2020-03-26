Coronavirus in Mumbai: Teachers, researchers and staff of Mumbai University to work from home till April 14

Ajay Deshmukh, Registrar of MU, said, "All teachers and staff of MU are informed to work from home till April 14 as we follow the nationwide lockdown direction. Students should be aware that both the administrative and academic department of the university will be shut during this period.

"Students, teachers and non-teaching staff are informed to fulfill their duties and work from home using email, telephone and other online services during this lockdown period.

Meanwhile, 2 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mumbai and Thane on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 124, said the Health Department, Maharashtra.