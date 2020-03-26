Cruelty amid coronavirus: Minister of State VK Singh asks police thrashing civilians to wear gloves, thinks it's 'humour'

On Thursday, General VK Singh, the MoS for Road, Transport and Ministry took to Twitter with a post that appeared to back the officials. The post which was marked with the hashtag "SomeHumorToKeepEveryoneGoing".

He seemed to find the situation rather humorous and wrote in Hindi about how he had seen videos of cops beating people who were violating the curfew.

"It’s very wrong, I would request the police to wear gloves. You are putting your life in danger for some fools. Thank you," he wrote.