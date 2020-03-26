Cruelty amid coronavirus: Minister of State VK Singh asks police thrashing civilians to wear gloves, thinks it's 'humour'

On a day that a man died, allegedly due to police brutality while getting milk for his family in West Bengal, a BJP leader and Minister of State appeared to back the cops.
As India went into a state of lockdown, videos have emerged showing police officials thrashing citizens for venturing out of their houses.
On Thursday, General VK Singh, the MoS for Road, Transport and Ministry took to Twitter with a post that appeared to back the officials. The post which was marked with the hashtag "SomeHumorToKeepEveryoneGoing".
He seemed to find the situation rather humorous and wrote in Hindi about how he had seen videos of cops beating people who were violating the curfew.
"It’s very wrong, I would request the police to wear gloves. You are putting your life in danger for some fools. Thank you," he wrote.
Singh's post left netizens divided with people both in favour of and against the move.
"I was a little disappointed when I read the first paragraph. But the ending is just too good. You just hit it in the head General. Stay Safe Sir," wrote one user.
"You were expecting police reform, and here minister is praising them for their incompetence. Mera bharat mahaan," wrote another.
There have so far been over 650 cases recorded in India as of Thursday afternoon. The lockdown which was imposed from midnight on Wednesday will be in place for three weeks, Prime Minister Modi had announced earlier.
The aim here is to curb the spread of the virus and flatten the curve by practicing social distancing. To this end, people have been asked to stay at home, and all offices, stores and other public spaces have been shut, save those providing essential services.
