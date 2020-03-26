Police brutality trumps coronavirus? Man out to buy milk allegedly beaten to death by West Bengal cop

On Wednesday, India went under a state of lockdown. Barring essential services, no offices or stores or organisations will remain open in any part of the country for the next three weeks, and people have been asked to remain within the confines of their homes unless absolutely necessary.

In such a situation the police have been actively monitoring the situation, ready to disperse any crowds that gather unnecessarily, or don't follow proper social distancing protocols.

On Wednesday however, things took a dark turn, after a man in West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death for violating curfew. The 32-year-old man, identified as Lal Swami had, according to reports which quoted his wife, stepped out to buy milk.

The incident took place in Sankrail, and according to an ABP report, family members alleged that he was injured during a police lathicharge and soon succumbed to his injuries. He was taken to SC Mullick Hospital where he was declared deceased.