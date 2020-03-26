Hrithik Roshan turns real life superhero; to provide BMC workers with N95 and FFP3 masks

'War' actor Hrithik Roshan has announced that he will be supporting the Maharashtra government by providing BMC workers with N95 and FFP3 masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The actor took to his Twitter and wrote, "In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers..."

In another tweet, the actor thanked Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackrey and wrote, "My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc

#coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe"

Hrithik Roshan is one of the other Bollywood stars who have been using their platform to raise awareness about coronavirus.