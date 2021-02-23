Coronavirus in Mumbai: Re-activate one COVID-19 care centre in each ward, BMC directs ward officers

Covid care centres will be re-activated and testing and contact tracing will be stepped across the city, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. This decision comes after the civic chief I S Chahal had taken a review meeting of the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai. Officials said there will be a total of 24 CCC centres across 24 wards in the city.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said they have decided to re-activate its quarantine and isolation centres, which were shut down in a phased manner last year in October when there was a drop in daily cases. “We have directed each ward to reactivate one COVID care centre in their ward where they can isolate or quarantine patients if cases keep increasing in the city,” he said.

There are around 70,518 beds in quarantine facilities at BMC-run centres. Of this, around 13,136 are currently active beds, 9,757 beds are buffer beds and the remaining beds were deactivated. “There are 11,205 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals and centres of which 7,915 beds are vacant. Also, 972 ICU beds out of 1,528 are vacant,” said a senior civic official.