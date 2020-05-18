Coronavirus in Mumbai: Lockdown hits blood donation, hospitals face acute shortage

Mumbai: Amid nationwide lockdown, Mumbai is facing an acute shortage of blood and platelets. It has become a matter of concern for the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) how to stock up before monsoon, when dengue and leptospirosis outbreaks are common, push up the demand for platelets.

According to the SBTC, Mumbai needs a daily donation of 800-900 units of blood but at present, they are getting only 400-500 units, which means almost 50 per cent of the required volume.

But it can be turned into a nightmare for many patients who require blood in an emergency. Moreover, the online blood portals have witnessed a double rise in demand but registered donors are not ready to donate blood due to the fear of Covid-19.