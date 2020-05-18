Coronavirus in Mumbai: Lockdown hits blood donation, hospitals face acute shortage

Mumbai: Amid nationwide lockdown, Mumbai is facing an acute shortage of blood and platelets. It has become a matter of concern for the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) how to stock up before monsoon, when dengue and leptospirosis outbreaks are common, push up the demand for platelets.
According to the SBTC, Mumbai needs a daily donation of 800-900 units of blood but at present, they are getting only 400-500 units, which means almost 50 per cent of the required volume.
But it can be turned into a nightmare for many patients who require blood in an emergency. Moreover, the online blood portals have witnessed a double rise in demand but registered donors are not ready to donate blood due to the fear of Covid-19.
Dr Arun Thorat, assistant director, SBTC, said that due to coronavirus, the requirement of blood in the city has decreased and there is only 50 per cent stock left which can be utilised for the next 10 days.
“Mumbai required 900 units every day during monsoon, but currently our stock of platelets is less than 400 units. We are tabulating how many platelets are required so that arrangements can be made accordingly,” he said.
As per data compiled by the SBTC, the blood banks at both KEM and Sion hospitals currently have more than 100 units which is one-sixth and one-third of the usual stock in May. “Blood requirement is lower than other years owing to the lockdown, “but the shortage is too acute,” said an official.
Moreover, SBTC is facing huge problems in organising blood donation camps. They have also activated all major social and religious organisations, mandals, NSS units, housing societies to hold donation camps.
Housing societies keen on holding blood camps can contact SBTC on 022-2283 0216 or Think Foundation on 9820146448 or email on sbtc@mahasbtc.com and vinay@thinkfoundation.org.
