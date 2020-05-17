Lockdown till May 31: Will gyms, cinema halls be open in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Pune? Here’s what MHA guidelines say

While the lockdown has been hard on everyone, it has been particularly tough on gym rats who have been missing hitting the weights.

Sadly, their rendezvous with weights – other than ones they had at home – will have to wait.

Guidelines on the measures to be taken by Ministries/ Departments of Government of India, State/ UT Governments and State/ UT Authorities for containment of COVID-19 in the country upto 31stMay, 2020. [As per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Order No. 40-312020-DM-I (A) dated 17th May, 2020]

1. Lockdown shall continue to remain in force upto 31st May, 2020.

2. The following activities shall continue to remain prohibited throughout the country:

i. All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by MHA.

ii. Metro rail services.

iii. Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

iv. Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/ police/ Government officials/ healthcare workers/ stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities; and running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations and airports. Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items.

v. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed.

vi. All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations.

vii. All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.