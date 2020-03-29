Coronavirus in Mumbai: Govt to supply meal under Shiv Bhojan at Rs 5

Mumbai: In a serious bid to provide a much needed relief especially to the poor and underprivileged during the lockdown due to coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has decided to provide meal under the Shiv Bhojan scheme at Rs 5 per plate instead of Rs 10 per plate.
The scheme, which is currently operational at the district level, has now been extended up to the tehsil level.
Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal told FPJ, ’’In all, 1 lakh plates will be served between 11 am and 3 pm at the Shiv Bhojan centres up to tehsil level. This will largely help poor, farmers, labourers and students during the lockdown.
Practically there is a fivefold increase in the plates served in every district.’’ He informed that the government would provide a subsidy of Rs 40 per plate in urban areas and Rs 30 per plate in rural areas.
Bhujbal said the government has made an allocation of Rs 160 crore for this purpose and the objective is to provide meal even though he or she are jobless in the lockdown. The scheme was launched on January 26 this year.
The state government had sanctioned Rs 6.48 crore up to March. Initially, 18,000 plates were served daily which was subsequently increased to 36,000 with the increase in the centres at the district level.
Bhujbal said it will be mandatory for the centre owners to provide hand wash to the customer and they will have to take necessary steps for cleanliness. ‘’They should provide packed meal to the customer and should use government approved masks while serving.
All utensils will have to be disinfected and the social distancing should be strictly followed,’’ added Bhujbal. Meanwhile, the government will start the distribution of wheat and rice in the fair price shops for three months beginning April 1. The supply will be made as per the provisions of the National Food Security Act. People having ration cards will be eligible for the same.
