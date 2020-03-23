Coronavirus in Mumbai: Fuel rationing to avert crowd

Mumbai: In a bid to discourage people from hitting the road in their vehicles, Nashik district collector Suraj Mandhare has announced rationing of petrol and diesel. From Monday onwards, until further orders, a two-wheeler owner will be daily entitled to petrol worth Rs 100; and a four-wheeler owner, petrol worth Rs 1,000 per day.

The collector has also warned of action for breach under section 144 of the CRPC and section 188 of the IPC, which entails imprisonment of six months.

This is first of its kind order issued by any district collector in the state. There are about 400 plus petrol pumps in the Nashik city. The district collector has also put in place a digital surveillance system for tracing the vehicle owner.

The issue had come up for discussion with the Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal who is also the Nashik district guardian minister. Meanwhile, Federation of All Maharashtra Petrol Dealers Association President Uday Lodh told FPJ, ‘‘Sale of petrol and diesel will drastically fall because of the curfew clamped across the state.’’