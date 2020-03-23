Latest coronavirus update: Statewide curfew as people won't listen, says Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Even as the coronavirus cases spiked to a shocking 89, including three deaths, in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a statewide curfew with immediate effect till March 3.

All state borders have been sealed other than for movement of essential and perishable commodities. "Today I am compelled to announce a state-wide curfew. People were not listening, and we are compelled," said the chief minister in his social media address.

Thackeray was perturbed over people taking out their vehicles and gathering at various places despite the imposition of Section 144, which clamps down on a gathering of five and more people.

Redemption may lie in the fact that essential services such as grocery, milk and medical shops will remain open. All places of worship will be closed. Moreover, all forms of public transport will cease to be operational.

Thackeray, who had an interface with the district and civic body chiefs through videoconferencing, said he had written to PM Modi about the need to stop domestic flights.

All public transport services, including inter city buses of the MSRTC and Metro, will not be permitted; taxis with not more than two persons besides the driver, auto rickshaws with not more than one passenger besides the driver are permitted.