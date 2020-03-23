'Do not break the law....': Uddhav Thackeray warns citizens as confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 89 in state

Meanwhile, a 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus infection and later recovered, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai. This was the third death in the city and eighth in the country. Also, 89 positive cases have been registered so far in the state, after 14 new cases in Mumbai and 1 in Pune were found.

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope issued orders to disburse the crowds at various checkpoints of Mumbai including Mukund and others. He added, "Police can take action under section 144."

"I want to make it very clear that we have not entered the community spread phase; There are total 89 positive Coronavirus cases in the state including 14 new cases in Mumbai and 1 in Pune," he added.