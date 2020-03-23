'Need patience, understanding and proper vigilance', appeals Sharad Pawar as confirmed coronavirus cases cross 400

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has urged the citizens to stay at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 14,704 lives and infected 339,709 people globally.

Pawar said that patience, understanding and proper vigilance is required to win this battle against coronavirus. "We are about to win the battle against coronavirus, but we need patience, understanding and proper vigilance," he said.

Given the rise in the number of positive cases in the country, the decision taken by the state and the central government needs to be taken seriously and implemented, said the NCP chief. He added that Section 144 has been imposed in the state, however, people are still filling the streets, which is very concerning.

Pawar said that in other countries citizens have taken note of the seriousness of the situation. Similarly, in our country also the number of positive cases are increasing and hence we need to take it seriously.

"Leave the house only when it is very important. Otherwise do not leave the house," appealed Pawar. He also urged to fully cooperate with the central and state governments.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in the country rose to 415 and 8 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope issued orders to disburse the crowds at various checkpoints of Mumbai including Mukund and others. He added, "Police can take action under section 144."