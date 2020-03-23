Coronavirus Update: 68-year-old man from Philippines who recovered from COVID-19 dies in Mumbai

On Monday, a 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus infection and later recovered, passed away in Mumbai.

According to BMC's Public Health Department, the 68-year-old man was shifted from Kasturba Hospital to a private hospital. The man had initially tested positive for coronavirus and was under treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital and was later shifted to a private hospital after his test report came out negative. He died at the private hospital late Sunday night.

"He had diabetes mellitus and asthma and was admitted to the Kasturba hospital on March 13. He had developed acute renal failure and respiratory distress," the civic body said.