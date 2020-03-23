Coronavirus Update: 68-year-old man from Philippines who recovered from COVID-19 dies in Mumbai

On Monday, a 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus infection and later recovered, passed away in Mumbai.
According to BMC's Public Health Department, the 68-year-old man was shifted from Kasturba Hospital to a private hospital. The man had initially tested positive for coronavirus and was under treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital and was later shifted to a private hospital after his test report came out negative. He died at the private hospital late Sunday night.
"He had diabetes mellitus and asthma and was admitted to the Kasturba hospital on March 13. He had developed acute renal failure and respiratory distress," the civic body said.
This is the third death reported from Mumbai in connection with the coronavirus. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 89 on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 390 on Monday after 30 fresh cases were reported.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday imposed Section 144 across the state. "Maharashtra has entered into a very sensitive and important phase of coronavirus pandemic. So, I urge the people to take all precautions in the fight against this virus," Chief Minister Thackeray said at a briefing.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)