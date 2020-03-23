Mumbai crime: Amid fear of coronavirus outbreak in city, cops register 6 cases of rumour-mongering

Mumbai: Amid the coronavirus outbreak and when cases are increasing daily, the cyber wing of the police has stepped up monitoring against rumour-mongering. As on Saturday, six cases have been registered in the state.

The authorities have appealed to the people to refrain from spreading misleading and unverified news and they are also booking people who are found to spread rumours and fake news on any social media platforms.

According to officials, there have been many instances of rumour mongering and spreading of false news regarding coronavirus on social media and such news are increasing panic among the masses.

To refrain people from spreading rumour, authorities started acting against rumour-mongers.