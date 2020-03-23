Mumbai crime: Amid fear of coronavirus outbreak in city, cops register 6 cases of rumour-mongering

Mumbai: Amid the coronavirus outbreak and when cases are increasing daily, the cyber wing of the police has stepped up monitoring against rumour-mongering. As on Saturday, six cases have been registered in the state.
The authorities have appealed to the people to refrain from spreading misleading and unverified news and they are also booking people who are found to spread rumours and fake news on any social media platforms.
According to officials, there have been many instances of rumour mongering and spreading of false news regarding coronavirus on social media and such news are increasing panic among the masses.
To refrain people from spreading rumour, authorities started acting against rumour-mongers.
“We have formed a team and stepped up the online surveillance to identify rumour mongers on social media platforms. After due verification, we ordered the local authorities to take appropriate action,” said superintendent of police (cyber crime) Balsingh Rajput. “As of now, as many as six cases have been registered in the state,” he added.
The state government has recently issued ‘Maharashtra COVID-19 Regulations 2020’ in the state. As per the guidelines, those who are found spreading rumours or fake news related to coronavirus on social media will be booked under the section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. The cops are also booking the offenders under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of statements conducting to public mischief (505), negligent acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (269) said an official.
The authorities have also asked people to approached the local police incase they found such rumours being spread on socials media platforms or they can also registered their complaint to www.cybercrime.gov.in said and officer.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)