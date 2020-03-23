Coronavirus Update: Students abroad in jeopardy; unable to return home, cannot find jobs

Mumbai: Youngsters studying abroad are in a fix as neither can they return home to India nor can they venture out because they are forced to stay indoors, with all universities and colleges being shut down. Most of them in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Poland, the US, the UK and Canada have been given holidays from their universities and colleges till further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No part-time jobs for students abroad

Students studying in Canada revealed they have been given summer holidays starting from now till September when their next academic year semester is due to start. Cassandra D’souza, a student studying at Peterborough said, “My college has declared holidays till September, which means I have almost six months to do nothing. Our classes have shifted online but it is difficult to get part-time jobs as everything is shut.”

Will I be permitted to return abroad?

I took the first flight back to India but I do not know if I will be permitted to return to my university, said Anurag Chatterjee, a student pursuing his Bachelor programme in France. He said, “I panicked when I heard about the COVID-19 outbreak so I booked a flight to India and returned home. The checking at the airport was minimum in the first week of March. But now, they are cancelling flights and scrutinising every passenger. I do not know if my French University will accept me after few months. Will I be able to complete my course?”

Unable to return to India

All international flights to India have been cancelled till March 31, 2020. Ruchira Punjabi, a student, said, “There is no point in panicking because there are no flight tickets available. We do not have an option but to quarantine ourselves in our homes abroad.”