Mumbai: BEST buses to transport essential service providers until March 31

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) and the state run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MERTC) will arrange local transport in Greater Mumbai for emergency service providers from Sunday night till further orders. BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, on Sunday, issued an order under rule 10 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, so that the essential services will not be hampered despite the lock down until March 31 to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Pardeshi’s order comes after the Indian Railways announced the suspension of suburban railway services and another announcement by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that BEST and private buses will go off the roads in the city.

He has directed that all essential service providers, including BMC staff, police staff, electric distribution staff, grocers, vegetables and grains shops, telephone, internet providers, medical/pharmacy stores and all municipal, government and private hospital doctors and other staff will travel in BEST and MSRTC buses in the city.