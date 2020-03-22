Latest Coronavirus Update: Curfew under section 144 of CrPC in Pune

Curfew under section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad from 9pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

With this order, no person can move on foot or by vehicle or stand or roam around any road in the city, and the persons violating it will be punished under section 188 of IPC, Pune police said.

Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve said essential services are excluded from the purview of the curfew.

However, Uddhav said that grocery shops, vegetable shops, banks, dairies, electricity offices and stock exchange will remain open during this period. He added that temples, masjids, gurudwaras and other religious places should also remain closed.

The Chief Minister said that the state has entered into a very sensitive & important phase of the pandemic. "It is the third week and we have seen what has happened in other countries," he said.

He urged the citizens of the state to remain patient as they have showed it on the day of Janta Curfew.

Earlier, the Indian Railways announced the closure of all passenger train services including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway and others.