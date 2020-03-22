Don’t axe staff or cut pay: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Labour Commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar in separate communications have asked the employers and owners of all establishments not to terminate the employees and workers especially on contract or casual labour from job or reduce their wages if they take leave in the view of outbreak of coronavirus. They should be deemed to be on duty without any consequential deduction in wages for that period.

Thackeray said that to discourage gathering of people, the government has directed the private firms and establishments to work from home. The government decision will impact the employees and the establishments. However,he has urged the professionals and industrialists to respond positively so that workers won’t hit badly.

On his part, the labour commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar has said in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consistent efforts of the government requesting the citizens to stay at home and not to venture out, will constraint the worker/ employee to report for work.