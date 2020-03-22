Don’t axe staff or cut pay: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Labour Commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar in separate communications have asked the employers and owners of all establishments not to terminate the employees and workers especially on contract or casual labour from job or reduce their wages if they take leave in the view of outbreak of coronavirus. They should be deemed to be on duty without any consequential deduction in wages for that period.
Thackeray said that to discourage gathering of people, the government has directed the private firms and establishments to work from home. The government decision will impact the employees and the establishments. However,he has urged the professionals and industrialists to respond positively so that workers won’t hit badly.
On his part, the labour commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar has said in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consistent efforts of the government requesting the citizens to stay at home and not to venture out, will constraint the worker/ employee to report for work.
“There may be such incidents that on this pretext, the employer may dispense with the services of the workers or may force the workers/ employees to go on leave without wages/salaries,” he said.
Kalyankar has asked his deputies to advise all the employees of public and private establishments in their respective jurisdictions to extend their cooperation by not terminating their employees particularly casual or contractual workers from job or reduce their wages especially against the backdrop of such challenging situations.
“If any worker takes leave, he should be deemed to be on duty without any consequential deduction in wages for this period. Further, if the place of employment is to be made non operational due to Covid-19 pandemic, the employees of such units will be deemed to be on duty,” said Kalyankar in his directive.
Kalyankar further said that the termination of employee from the job or reduction in wages in this scenario would further deepen the crisis. This will weaken the financial condition of the employees and also hamper their morale to combat their fight with this epidemic.
