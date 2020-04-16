Coronavirus in Mumbai: Don't politicise, defeat virus with unity, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday today took a jibe at BJP over the gathering of migrants at Bandra. He reiterated that it isn't time to is not a time to think about Centre and state government.
The time is to fight Coronavirus in unity. In his Facebook address, he termed the congregation of migrants ‘’unfortunate’’ and stressed that such incidents should not recur.
He said people gathered outside the station after somebody circulated the rumour that train services will resume, adding precautions need to be taken to ensure that such confusing messages are checked.
Unfortunately, social distancing was not observed, he added. Pawar reiterated that the need of the hour is to fight the war against the virus with unity.
He called upon political parties to refrain from scoring points over each other and fight the crisis collectively to defeat it. Pawar supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call that employers should not give pink slips to their employees but retain their jobs in the present crisis.
The former Union Minister however, hoped that after the crisis is over employment opportunities may actually increase and the fear of loss of jobs is misplaced. He suggested that the RBI should issue directives to the nationalised banks to lend helping hand to industries to revive.
On the Centre’s directive that donations only to the PMCARES fund will be counted as CSR expenditure, Pawar said the donations to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund should also qualify for the CSR spending.
