Latest coronavirus update: Medical team, cops attacked by the locals in UP

Lucknow: A team of doctors and other medical staff were allegedly attacked by the locals in Moradabad in western UP when they visited there to take family members of a Covid-19 patient who had died before to a quarantine facility.

The ambulance was damaged and a few cops escorting the doctors got injured in the incident. Medical officer Dr Sudhish Agrawal and a few cops have been injured in the attack.

All of them are stable, said officials. CM Yogi Adityanath, who doubles up as Home Minister, announced later that National Security Act would be slapped against the accused. Any loss to public property will also be recovered from them. The incident, which shocked the administration, especially the health department, happened in Nawab Pura area of the city on Wednesday.

A video clip purportedly of the incident showed people throwing stones and bricks on medical and police teams and a smashed ambulance and police van. According to officials, a Covid-19 patient had died in the area and the doctors were trying to quarantine his immediate contacts. As soon as the team reached the area, locals started coming out of their houses and gathered at the spot.

They tried to prevent the remaining family members from being taken for quarantine. The doctors tried to reason them but into vain. “As a few family members started boarding ambulance, the crowd swelled and started throwing stones on health and police teams forcing them to flee," a police official said.

"Over 150 persons were involved in clash and strict action would be taken against them. Some members of medical team had received injuries. There is violation of Sec 144 and Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act. Action will be taken under National Security Act," Amit Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police, Moradabad said.