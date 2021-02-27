Coronavirus in Mumbai: City records 987 new cases, 4 deaths on February 27

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 987 new covid-19 cases unlike yesterday (26th February) the city had recorded 1034 cases . The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in February, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.28 per cent.

Two weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 987 new cases on Saturday the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,24,864. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 9496.

The city on Saturday witnessed four deaths due to covid 19, taking the total fatality toll to 11,465.

Meanwhile, after a gap of three months, Maharashtra, reported over 8000 new Coronavirus cases indicating a sharp rise in the number of cases across the state. The state on Saturday reported 8623 fresh Covid-19 cases, a little higher than Friday (8333). With 8623 new cases on Saturday, the caseload in the state rose to 21,46,777, while 51 fatalities took the death toll to 52,092.