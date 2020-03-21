Coronavirus in Mumbai: Centre asks states & UTs to step up social distancing measures

Mumbai: The Centre on Friday has asked state governments and union territories to step up social distancing measures to curb the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter dispatched on Friday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Preeti Sudan, has asked states and UTs to regulate hours and work in government offices to reduce congestion and maintain hygiene.

This is also to regulate working hours in all services except for essential services. Industrial establishments should adopt staggered timings and crowds in markets should also be regulated, the letter says.

The private sector needs to consider work from home, wherever feasible while education institutions, theatres, museums, gyms and examination centres need to remain closed.

According to Madan, sporting events, competitions and religious gatherings should be postponed and the required social distancing be maintained even in smaller congregations.