Western Railway Wins Kaul Gold Cup 2024–25 For Sporting Excellence

Western Railway wins Kaul Gold Cup 2024–25 for sporting supremacy | File Photo

Mumbai: Western Railway has bagged the prestigious Kaul Gold Cup for the year 2024-25. This Cup is a symbol of overall supremacy in the sporting arena over Indian Railways. This remarkable achievement highlights Western Railway’s dominance and commitment to excellence in the field of sports.

Vivek Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Western Railway commended all the sportspersons for their outstanding performance for achieving this remarkable feat.

Athletes Shine on International Stage

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Western Railway’s sportspersons have participated in various sporting events and have brought laurels to the organization. Antim, the talented wrestler from Western Railway, represented India at the recently held Senior World Wrestling Championship 2025 held in Zagreb, Croatia and bagged Bronze Medal in the 53 kg category.

In the same tournament, Satyadev Malik, an employee of Western Railway as well as a seasoned referee, officiated as a referee, contributing his expertise and supervising during the Championship.

Table Tennis Glory at All India Inter-Railway Championship

Vineet further stated that Western Railway also celebrated a victorious moment at the 71st All India Inter-Railway Table Tennis (Men & Women) Championship 2025 - 26, held at Jaipur in August, 2025.

Anusha Kutumbale, an ace Table Tennis player of Western Railway, with her outstanding performance clinched Gold Medal in the Individual event. WR’s Women Table Tennis Team also made their mark and secured Gold Medal at the Tournament.

Also Watch:

Congratulatory Message from GM

GM Gupta congratulated the winners for their remarkable achievements. He also extended his best wishes to all sportspersons to perform their best in their respective disciplines and bring laurels for the organization as well as for the country.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/