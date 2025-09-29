Mira Road Building Scare: Portion of Slab Crashes, Video Goes Viral | Instagram

Thane, September 29: A portion of the ceiling slab at Sheetal Plaza Building in Mira Road collapsed on Monday (September 29), leaving residents in shock and fear. A video of the incident, shared on Instagram, shows the floor strewn with rubble while a young girl is heard crying uncontrollably in the background. The visuals have since gone viral, amplifying concerns over the safety of residents in ageing residential blocks across the Mira-Bhayandar belt.

No Major Injuries Reported

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported in the collapse. However, the emotional impact was evident, with children and families left shaken by the sudden fall of debris inside the building premises.

Call for Urgent Structural Audits

The incident has renewed demands for structural audits of older housing societies in the area. Many of these buildings were constructed decades ago and are now showing visible signs of wear and tear. Without timely redevelopment or repair work, such incidents could become more frequent and potentially life-threatening.

Officials Urged to Take Swift Action

Civic officials and the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) have been urged to intervene swiftly. Residents are calling for an immediate inspection of Sheetal Plaza to determine its structural stability and to take necessary precautions to ensure no further risks.

Safety Concerns Across Mira-Bhayandar

The collapse has once again highlighted the pressing issue of ageing infrastructure in the fast-developing Mira-Bhayandar region. With several residential complexes in need of urgent repairs or redevelopment, today’s incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by neglecting building safety.

