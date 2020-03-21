Coronavirus in Mumbai: Drop-in Metro 1 ridership registered a dramatic drop on Friday amid virus scare

Mumbai: Ridership on the Mumbai Metro One (Ghatkopar— Andheri —Versova) registered a dramatic drop on Friday, from the usual 4.5 lakh on a working day, to 1.7 lakh.
As most private offices are closed and have allowed employees to work from home and government offices working only at 50 per cent capacity this week, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, this drop in footfall was evident in the city’s only operational metro service.
According to the Metro One spokesperson, “The service is running as scheduled and there has been no curtailment in the number of trips in a day.” In order to ensure passenger safety, Metro One said it is regularly cleaning and sanitizing metro stations.
Areas where there is direct contact with humans, like ticket counters, lifts, escalators, railings and so on, are repeatedly sanitised throughout the day.
Metro rakes are being deep-cleaned after every round trip, according to the authority.
