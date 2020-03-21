Coronavirus in Mumbai: Drop-in Metro 1 ridership registered a dramatic drop on Friday amid virus scare

According to the Metro One spokesperson, “The service is running as scheduled and there has been no curtailment in the number of trips in a day.” In order to ensure passenger safety, Metro One said it is regularly cleaning and sanitizing metro stations.

Areas where there is direct contact with humans, like ticket counters, lifts, escalators, railings and so on, are repeatedly sanitised throughout the day.

Metro rakes are being deep-cleaned after every round trip, according to the authority.