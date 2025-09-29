Maharashtra: Clashes Erupt In Ahilyanagar Over Rangoli Removal, CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Accountability | VIDEO

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Ahilyanagar witnessed high tension after an incident involving the alleged insult of a Muslim religious leader. The controversy began when a rangoli made in the name of the leader was erased in the Maliwada-Baratoti Karanja area of the city. The act was considered offensive, leading to clashes between two groups.

By Monday, the situation escalated further. Protesters demanded strict action against those responsible for the act. They staged a demonstration on the Ahilyanagar–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway near Kothala, blocking traffic for several hours. Police repeatedly requested the protesters to clear the road to avoid inconvenience to commuters, but the crowd refused to disperse. Eventually, the police resorted to a baton charge to control the mob and restore order. The highway remained disrupted during the protest, creating widespread inconvenience.

Authorities confirmed that a youth allegedly involved in the offensive act had been taken into custody. Police appealed to the protesters to withdraw their agitation, saying further demonstrations were unnecessary since legal action had already begun. However, tensions persisted on the ground, forcing heavy police deployment in sensitive areas.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had only received preliminary information as he was traveling for a program during the unrest. He stated that he would comment further after receiving a complete report.

Fadnavis also expressed concern about recent attempts to disturb Maharashtra’s social harmony through posters, names, or symbolic acts. He questioned whether such incidents were being deliberately orchestrated, similar to efforts made before previous elections to provoke communities, according to report by Lokmat.

He assured that the state would identify those behind such attempts and take strict action against them. The situation in Ahilyanagar remains tense but under control as police continue to monitor developments closely.