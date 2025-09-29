 Maharashtra: Clashes Erupt In Ahilyanagar Over Rangoli Removal, CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Accountability | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Clashes Erupt In Ahilyanagar Over Rangoli Removal, CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Accountability | VIDEO

Maharashtra: Clashes Erupt In Ahilyanagar Over Rangoli Removal, CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Accountability | VIDEO

In Ahilyanagar, tensions rose after a rangoli honouring a Muslim leader was erased, sparking clashes. Protesters demanded action and blocked traffic on the highway. Police intervened with a baton charge to restore order, causing significant disruption.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Ahilyanagar witnessed high tension after an incident involving the alleged insult of a Muslim religious leader. The controversy began when a rangoli made in the name of the leader was erased in the Maliwada-Baratoti Karanja area of the city. The act was considered offensive, leading to clashes between two groups.

By Monday, the situation escalated further. Protesters demanded strict action against those responsible for the act. They staged a demonstration on the Ahilyanagar–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway near Kothala, blocking traffic for several hours. Police repeatedly requested the protesters to clear the road to avoid inconvenience to commuters, but the crowd refused to disperse. Eventually, the police resorted to a baton charge to control the mob and restore order. The highway remained disrupted during the protest, creating widespread inconvenience.

Authorities confirmed that a youth allegedly involved in the offensive act had been taken into custody. Police appealed to the protesters to withdraw their agitation, saying further demonstrations were unnecessary since legal action had already begun. However, tensions persisted on the ground, forcing heavy police deployment in sensitive areas.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had only received preliminary information as he was traveling for a program during the unrest. He stated that he would comment further after receiving a complete report.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Claims Fourth Life, Two Still Critical
Mumbai News: Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Claims Fourth Life, Two Still Critical
'Hatt MC': VIDEO Shows Tilak Verma Celebrating Aggressively While 'Abusing' Pakistani Players After Asia Cup 2025 Victory
'Hatt MC': VIDEO Shows Tilak Verma Celebrating Aggressively While 'Abusing' Pakistani Players After Asia Cup 2025 Victory
China Opens World’s Tallest Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Travel Time Reduced From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes
China Opens World’s Tallest Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Travel Time Reduced From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes
Hiranandani Launches 225-Acre Coastal Township In Alibaug, First Phase Sold Out In 3 Days
Hiranandani Launches 225-Acre Coastal Township In Alibaug, First Phase Sold Out In 3 Days
Read Also
Maharashtra Rains: 10 Deaths Recorded In 24 Hours, Over 11,000 Rescued As Floods Hit In Nashik &...
article-image

Fadnavis also expressed concern about recent attempts to disturb Maharashtra’s social harmony through posters, names, or symbolic acts. He questioned whether such incidents were being deliberately orchestrated, similar to efforts made before previous elections to provoke communities, according to report by Lokmat.

He assured that the state would identify those behind such attempts and take strict action against them. The situation in Ahilyanagar remains tense but under control as police continue to monitor developments closely.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Claims Fourth Life, Two Still Critical

Mumbai News: Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Claims Fourth Life, Two Still Critical

Hiranandani Launches 225-Acre Coastal Township In Alibaug, First Phase Sold Out In 3 Days

Hiranandani Launches 225-Acre Coastal Township In Alibaug, First Phase Sold Out In 3 Days

Mumbai Crime: Govandi Police Crack ₹45 Lakh Theft Case; 2 Arrested, ₹36.35 Lakh Recovered

Mumbai Crime: Govandi Police Crack ₹45 Lakh Theft Case; 2 Arrested, ₹36.35 Lakh Recovered

Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line: Why Hutatma Chowk Station Has Open-To-Sky Entrances, MMRC Clarifies

Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line: Why Hutatma Chowk Station Has Open-To-Sky Entrances, MMRC Clarifies

‘Why Doesn’t Mumbai Get 10x Of Current Capacity Of Local Trains?’ Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar...

‘Why Doesn’t Mumbai Get 10x Of Current Capacity Of Local Trains?’ Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar...