Coronavirus in Mumbai: Cases in four ward swell, BMC conducts health check up

The most number of cases (68) have been reported from the G (south) ward which comprises of areas like Worli, Worli Koliwada, Tardeo and Lower Parel. Worli Koliwada has emerged one of the epicentres in Mumbai with 15 confirmed cases. Over 160 high-risk contacts have been quarantined at the Poddar Hospital to avoid further spread. "A major reason for G-South ward having a huge spike in cases was due to a 65-year-old woman who ran a food mess in Prabhadevi and Elphinstone Road testing positive. Later, 12 people from her locality also tested positive for coronavirus. The containment areas in the ward are Worli Koliwada, Daya Veera Building and Lodha World One.Following G (south) ward, E ward (Byculla, Nagpada) a Muslim dominated has 44 and K (west) Andheri and D ward (Malabar hill, grant road) has got 37 and 34 coronavirus, positive patients, respectively.

"We are making stringent rules of quarantine and containment zones. A containment officer is appointed who ensures nobody leaves the premises and also surveys the population the containment zone daily for 14 days. We have been conducting health camps in the area and have started fever clinics to ensure people who symptomatic can be checked and swab samples are sent for lab testing at the earliest," said a senior BMC official.

Meanwhile, BMC corporator from Madanpura (E ward) and MLA of Bhiwandi has alleged that the civic body is negligent towards Covid 19 suspects and is downplaying the cases in the area. "The civic body seems to be downplaying cases in the slums in E ward. After this was brought to my notice, I have taken it u with the state government. People despite being high-risk contacts of victims, there was a delay in isolating them," Shaikh said.