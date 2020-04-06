Coronavirus Pandemic: Maharashtra vs India – what the numbers tells us so far?

Travellers vs. Contact

13% of the 635 cases are foreign travellers, 9% cases are a result of contact. About 8% cases had inconclusive results and we currently are waiting on the information on the rest 70%.

Out of the 84 travellers, most are traveling from UAE, USA, Saudi Arabia and Philippines. No cases from Italy or Iran or China are noted yet.

Initial new cases were driven by travellers, while the new cases over the last ten days were from non-travellers.

Sample Testing in Maharashtra

Over 15,472 samples have been tested in the State, and 4% of them showed a positive result for COVID-19 Government labs accounted for 2/3rds of the testing, while private labs contributed to over 5K tests.

Out of the 635 cases, 9% or 57 cases have been discharged on account of recovery or not requiring urgent care. 2% or 12 cases are categorized as critical and 5% or 31 cases are registered as death. 9% or 57 cases remain symptomatic.

Comparison with Other Countries

It took India 6 weeks to reach a Case count of 100, which could be a result of no-testing, and has taken only 4 weeks to reach a count of 4,125. USA and France, like India, had lower number of cases in the earlier weeks, but the numbers have been dangerously exponential in the last five weeks. USA currently tops the list with over 273K cases. Italy and Spain, on the other hand, had the exponential growth in numbers from the earlier weeks, and currently stand at 120K cases each.

In China, followed by Iran, the transmission rate was much higher, and the country has reached 64K cases in 28 days. The number of cases in the countries at this time were in the lower double digits, with Korea and Italy showing the first 100 cases. USA and the European nations have taken over 40 days for the first 100 cases, but they have outgrown the pace of China and Iran when they have registered an increase of 200x in the next 30 days.